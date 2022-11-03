Powerball Jackpot Climbs to Estimated $1.5 Billion for November 5 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory – and is quickly approaching its world record jackpot amount! The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions® jackpot.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and red Powerball 23.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million. Big winners include 16 tickets (AZ, CA-2, CO, GA-2, MD-2, MN, NC, NJ-2, NY, OR, TX, VA) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (AR, MT, NJ) matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 189 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.) – Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO