Police Release Video of Smash and Grab Burglary at Gun Store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (June 3, 2024) Surveillance video of a smash-and-grab-style burglary at a Murfreesboro gun store shows thieves ramming the doors with a stolen car, running inside, grabbing weapons, and leaving the business in roughly a minute. The search for the suspects continues.

Police responded to the Bullseye Gun & Range on Shelby Street around 4 a.m. Saturday, June 1, after being notified by the alarm company for the business.

Officers arrived within minutes, but the thieves were already gone.

The car, reported stolen from Nashville, is seen on video backing into the front glass doors of the business twice and the thieves taking multiple weapons.

The stolen car was left at the scene. A third person waited outside in a dark colored four-door sedan, believed to be the getaway car.

If you know these individuals or have any helpful information related to the case, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or by email [email protected].

The case is actively under investigation by MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

The preliminary investigation indicates two men went inside the business stealing multiple firearms. A third person waited outside in a dark colored 4-door sedan, believed to be used as the getaway car.

The search for the suspects continues.

The case is under investigation by MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email