OBITUARY: Judith Louise Ruggieri

Judith Louise Ruggieri, 77, devoted wife, mother, Na-Na and caregiver passed away at her home in Rockvale Tennessee with her family & friends by her side.

Judy was born on March 1, 1947, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late William and Mercedes Steele.

Her parents instilled in her a love for the Lord and Judy was a devout Catholic, and an active member of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Murfreesboro, TN. She and her siblings were blessed with an amazing life full of heartwarming memories of family picnics at Southpark, summers spent at Cloverleaf and making family memories at Kennywood.

In her senior year of high school, she met the love of her life, Clarence T. Ruggieri. They were married on November 6, 1964, and quickly started a family giving birth to five wonderful kids.

In 1982, Judy and Clarence relocated their family to Florida where she followed in her mother’s footsteps and studied to become a nurse. Judy graduated, with her ASN degree, from Manatee Community College in 1990 and quickly began her nursing career. She worked as a Med/Surg nurse, a Psychiatric nurse, Medical Psych Nurse and a Hospice nurse. Judy spent the last 10 years of her career caring for her community as an Alive Hospice Nurse. Her compassion, empathy and love touched so many lives in our community.

Judy enjoyed spending time in nature and spent numerous hours in her yard planting flowers, trees and shrubs. In 2021 Judy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. She lived out her last days with grace and dignity.

She is survived by her husband Clarence T. Ruggieri. Her children Terrie (John) Hoffman, Tom (Trish) Ruggieri, Beth, Matt (Savannh) Ruggieri and Sara (Randy) Schimpf. Siblings Bill (Nancy) Steele, Eileen Sommer, Joann (Dan) Kane, Pat (Ron) DeMutis, and Rick Steele. 13 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and sister/brother-in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wiliam and Mercedes Steele. Her in-laws Matthew “Mutt” and Pearl Ruggieri. Sister Shirley Millorino. Sister/brothers-in-law: Joan Ruggieri, Bob Creely, George Sommer and Fran Millorino. Granddaughters Jessica Hoffman, Jamie Ruggieri and Faith Kloss.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 8:00 am on Monday, June 10, 2024 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130 also a Memorial Service will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 10, 2024 with visitation from 11:00 am till the service begins. Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made, in Judy’s honor to either the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Autism Foundation.

Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

