Vanderbilt Football Mini-Plans Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Paying homage to the legendary Nashville meat ‘n’ three, fans can now choose a VUFB ‘n’ Three mini-plan for the 2024 Vanderbilt football season.

Mini-plans are on sale Tuesday for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members before going on sale to the general public Thursday.

The VUFB ‘n’ Three allows fans to purchase tickets for three games, starting at $150. Fans will choose a game from each of three groupings. The first choice comes from Vanderbilt’s home games with Alabama (Oct. 5), Texas (Oct. 26) and Tennessee (Nov. 30). The second choice is between Virginia Tech (Aug. 31) and South Carolina (Nov. 9) with the final option between Alcorn State (Sept. 7) and Ball State (Oct. 19).

With the VUFB ‘n’ Three available this week, Vanderbilt has also announced the 2024 game themes for this fall’s seven home contests.

Aug. 31 Virginia Tech (11 a.m.) Vandy United Day Sept. 7 Alcorn State (6:30 p.m.) Family Weekend

Band Day Oct. 5 Alabama Healthcare Worker Appreciation

Hilinski’s Hope

Turner’s Heroes Oct. 19 Ball State Community Day

Educator Day

Youth Sports Day

Mr. C’s Kids’ Club Day Oct. 26 Texas “This is Nashville” Game, celebrating Music City Nov. 9 South Carolina Reunion

Homecoming Nov. 30 Tennessee Salute to Service

In addition, Vanderbilt will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Peach Bowl team at a to-be-determined game.

Group tickets for the season are also now available. Available starting at 15 tickets, group sales are the perfect option for hosting clients, rewarding organization members, boosting employee morale or simply having quality time with friends. To purchase and inquire about more information, complete the group sales interest form.

Season tickets remain available, but with the strength of the home schedule, inventory is moving quickly. Fans can purchase online if they live within a 250-mile radius of Nashville or by calling the ticket office at 615-322-4653 (ext. 1).

