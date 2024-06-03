Thieves Ram Stolen Car into Murfreesboro Gun Shop, Steal Weapons

June 1, 2024 – Thieves in a stolen car from Nashville crash through two locked gates and ram into the front doors of Bulleye Gun & Range on Shelby Street stealing several long guns and handguns early Saturday morning.

A burglary alarm alerted police around 4 a.m. Officers arrived to find the stolen car abandoned on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates two men went inside the business stealing multiple firearms. A third person waited outside in a dark colored 4-door sedan, believed to be used as the getaway car.

The search for the suspects continues.

The case is under investigation by MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

