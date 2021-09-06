Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: Julia’s Homestyle Bakery, located at 1911 Medical Center Pkway #B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

This bakery offers sweet treats of all ranges. From cupcakes, cookies and brownies, to petit fours, hand pies and custom cakes. Experienced bakers work hard to continuously provide the best desserts in Murfreesboro. Make sure to visit the bakery early in the day so you don’t miss out on goodies.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.