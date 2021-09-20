Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: Quinn’s Mercantile, located at 301 N. Spring St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

This cute home décor store and gift shop has something for everyone. Unique gifts can be found here as well as some clothing and jewelry. Many of their gifts and items are made by local artists. The online store offers more options as well as free shipping on orders over $79. Stop and take a picture in front of their mural, which is almost a bit of foreshadowing as to what lies within the store. Bring your pets (the store is pet friendly) and enjoy the one-of-a kind shop!

Learn more at quinnsmercantile.com.

