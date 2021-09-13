Mayday Brewery entry hallway to the brewery and beer tanks/photo by Taylor Means

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

______________________________________________________________________

Photo of the week: Mayday Brewery, located at 521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Mayday Brewery was started in 2012 by a lifelong Rutherford County resident. This brewery is located about half a mile from downtown Murfreesboro and offers a unique blend of craft beers. Mayday often holds events such as trivia, festivals, yoga and will occasionally have a food truck or two on site. The brewery is still family owned and operated, so make sure to book a tour and see how head brewer, Kelsey Nelson, creates their flagship beers. Check out their website or follow them on social media to stay current on their events.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.


