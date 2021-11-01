Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: The Alley on Main, located at 223 W. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Located in downtown Murfreesboro, this scratch kitchen is sure to have something for everyone. They offer daily specials in addition to their normal menu. Every item on their menu is made fresh that day and they also get a daily delivery of seafood! Lunches get pretty busy, but this is a first come, first serve restaurant- no reservations taken. The restaurant does offer a space for private dining and can also be booked for catering. This is a very comfortable restaurant with friendly staff and great food, so plan to stay a while!

Pictured: One of the daily lunch special dishes- Nashville Hot Chicken with fries

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.