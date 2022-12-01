Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years

Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl.

The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.

Anderson County comes from the Knoxville area’s 4A Region 2. They are unbeaten this season and hope to win their school’s first-ever championship. This is also the Mavericks’ first appearance in the finals.

This game will kick off on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 AM CT/11 AM ET.