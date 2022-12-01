East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl

East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga.

Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville West (13-0) took them down on September 22nd by a score of 29-26 in Alcoa.

The Eagles’ season ended last year with a loss to the Tornadoes. East Nashville started the 2022 season 8-0 and did not lose until they played 6A Riverdale (6-5). They then lost to 3A Region 5 rival Smith County (11-2) in the next game but would avenge the loss in a playoff game two weeks ago.

Both teams have shown that they can score on offense. Alcoa has scored over 40 points in each of their postseason games and East Nashville has scored a combined 80 points in the last two weeks. This game is set for Friday, December 2nd at 10 AM CT/11 AM ET.