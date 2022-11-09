Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly in an effort to halt dangerous driving.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson said “Operation Fall Brakes” started in October to slow down drivers. The enforcement will be Wednesday afternoon and evening on Interstate 24 from the Davidson County to Coffee County lines.

“We had positive feedback from the community,” Vinson said.

Teams of officers stopped and addressed more than 300 driving violations during the last saturation event.

“I hope we can actually change the behavior of aggressive driving on the interstate and cause everyone to slow it down and reduce the amount of crashes and aggressive driving,” Vinson said. “Especially during the upcoming holiday season, drivers don’t need more stress when they are just trying to get home.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Scott Pollard said troopers in patrol cruisers, motorcycles and a helicopter will watch for people who are driving aggressively, speeding, driving impaired and failing to move over for stopped vehicles.

Troopers will encourage drivers slow down and be safe.

The last operation in October was successful.

“I think we met our goal to reduce road rage calls,” Pollard said. “There were zero road rage calls that came in to our dispatch or the county dispatch” during the time extra officers were patrolling.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said officers will patrol on Veterans Parkway near Interstate 840 to coincide with the efforts by THP and the Sheriff’s Office.

“I want to stress the overall goals are to reduce crashes and road rage incidents,” Walker said.

Four Murfreesboro Police officers issued 58 tickets during the October enforcement. Most of the citations were for speeding, running stop signs and making improper turns and lane changes.

“I am anxious to see if the increased officer presence will encourage people to stop driving recklessly,” Walker said. “Those tickets are not cheap.”