La Vergne Police are searching for one individual after two homes were shot at early Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. two residence were shot at on Mable Drive. There were people inside the homes but no one was injured. Four individuals fled the scene and LPD was able to make contact with the vehicle. The driver fled into Nashville where all suspects fled on foot at Saddle Creek Way at Upper Park Place. T

Three people have been taken into custody and multiple firearms were recovered. One person is still on the run. They are described as light skinned male with an afro, possibly without a shirt. This subject is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.