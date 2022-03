PulteGroup TN, Freehold Communities and elected officials of Rutherford County will break ground on Del Webb Southern Harmony in Murfreesboro today, March 10th at 1pm. Del Webb Southern Harmony is located at 7079 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro.

This community of 1,111 homes is situated on 522 acres of land and will include an array of amenities designed for residents 55+. Rutherford County’s Mayor Bill Ketron will also attend the event.