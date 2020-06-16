Willie Floyd Tharp Jr passed peacefully on the morning of June 1st, 2020, as his fight with cancer came to an end. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family during the final days of his life. Willie was born as the only son to Deborah (Pyant) Tharp and Willie Floyd Tharp Sr on June 20,1967, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He received his education in the city of Milwaukee, this is also where he made a home, career, and family. He was employed for 22 years at Moore Oil Company before transitioning into Central Transportation where he retired from. Willie married Javon Tharp on August 29,2009 in West Allis, Wisconsin and four children were born from this union. As times changed, Willie relocated his family to Lavergne, Tennessee where he lived the remainder of his days.

Willie dedicated his life to his family and career. He worked hard, supported his family and was a man of all trades. From driving trucks, landscaping, to father and daughter dances, he was a man of his word. He loved his family and did anything asked of him by anyone. Willie was a wonderful brother, husband, uncle, friend and most importantly father. He touched the lives of everyone around him and never complained when someone needed his help, unless it was during a Green Bay Packers game. He leaves behind three beautiful daughters, three sons, stepchildren and a wife Javon Tharp, to continue his legacy.

Willie is survived by his parents Deborah (Pyant) Tharp and Willie Floyd Tharp Sr, his wife Javon Tharp ,Three sons De’Andre Tharp, De’Ante Tharp and Jeremiah Tharp, Three daughters Iyanna Tharp, Alonna Tharp, and Breanna Tharp, One Granddaughter Daliyah Kemp,Three sisters DeAnna Tharp, Kimberly Tharp, and Shelley Johnson, his Step-Mother Lisa Tharp, and two Step-Brothers Angelo T Woods and Sad-Rushid Woods. He will be missed dearly by an abundance of nieces, nephews, relatives, stepchildren and Friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 16th, 2020 at 1pm.

Location: The Church Of The Living God The Pillar and Ground of Truth, Inc.

3808 Clarksville Pike Nashville TN, 37218.

www.woodfinchapel.com