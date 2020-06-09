William “Willie” Robert Dunn age 77, passed away on June 6, 2020. Willie Robert was a native of Murfreesboro, where he was born and lived most of his life. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing.

Willie Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Robert Dunn and Willie Mae Brown Dunn; brothers, Jerry Dunn, Larry Dunn; sister, Mary Ruth Morton. He is survived by his sons, Bobby Dunn, Clifford (Joanne) Dunn of Manchester, Brian (Martha) Dunn; daughter, Pam Williams; brothers, Clifford Dunn of Lascassas, Jimmy Dunn of Beech Grove and Ronnie Dunn of Lascassas, 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers with Clifford Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as active pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.