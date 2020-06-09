Smyrna PD Looking for Two Walmart Shoplifting Suspects

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, two suspects entered Walmart, located at 570 Enon Springs Road East in Smyrna, and shoplifted merchandise. The male suspect referred to the female suspect as “Sadie.” They left the scene in a black Chevy Trailblazer or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Armstrong, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org

