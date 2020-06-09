Emily Nicole Hutsell, age 24, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to Chuck Hutsell and Debbie Williams Hutsell. Emily loved God, people, and animals.

Emily is survived by her mother, Debbie Hutsell of Smyrna; father, Chuck Hustell and his wife Dawn of Gallatin; siblings, Ashley, Cailen, and Caleb; grandparents, Charles and Jean Williams of Smyrna and Charles and Shirley Hutsell of Brentwood; uncle, Jerry Williams and his wife Cindy; aunts, Charlene Blackaby and her husband James and Leanne Keirstead and her husband Bob; cousins, Christie, Connie, Terra, Katie, Matthew, and Kelly; along with a host of other family.

Due to recent health concerns, services will be kept private.

www.woodfinchapel.com