OBITUARY: William Stanley (Stan) Miller

William Stanley (Stan) Miller, age 70, of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away at his home on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He was born on May 6, 1952, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late James Lawrence Miller and Billie Jean Hunter Miller.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, James Michael Miller and Robert E. “Bobby” Miller, and his uncle, John Comer.

Stan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Darlene McKnight Miller; children, David (Meriam) of Bell Buckle, TN; John (Amanda) of Winchester, TN, and Nathan (Aubrie) of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Makenna, Mercedes, Melody, Maebry Miller; Everett, and Ian Miller; and aunt, Dorothy Comer, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1970 and attended MTSU. His early career was as a tool and die maker, working in Lebanon at Monroe Tool Company and Precision Tool & Die before accepting a position at Nissan in their maintenance department where he worked for 25 years until retiring in 2014.

Stan was a “jack-of-all-trades”, learning many of those skills from his Uncle John, including plumbing, electrical, and carpentry skills. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working outdoors, metal detecting, collecting and restoring vintage toys, building World War II models, and sharing good times with friends. Stan was a long-time member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.

Stan’s quick smile, sense of humor, and willingness to help others will be greatly missed. He was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and trusted friend. The family appreciates the kindness, support, and love shown during this time.

Visitation with the Miller family will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Following the service, burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Healing Hands International or Winchester Christian Academy’s Make Your Mark campaign (www.winchesterchristianacademy.org).

An online guestbook is available for the Miller family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/