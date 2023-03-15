OBITUARY: Stanley Estanislao Solamillo

Stanley Estanislao Solamillo, 97, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away in hospice care in Lebanon, Tennessee on March 10, 2023.

A retired Transportation Engineer, Stanley was born in Lahaina, Maui, the son of Calixto and Maria Solamillo, and he grew up in Puukolii Village. He graduated from Lahainaluna H.S., served in the U.S. Army after graduation, then studied Civil Engineering at the University of Dayton.

While attending college, he met Esther Jane Stark, an employee at General Motors Corp., in Dayton who was from Wheeling, West Virginia. The couple got engaged and moved to Los Angeles where they married, then moved to San Francisco, and had three children, one of whom did not survive.

Stan worked for several engineering companies in San Francisco, CA, Daly City, CA, and Seattle, WA and for Parsons-Brinckerhoff in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX and Houston, TX.

In 1995, Stan and Jane moved to Murfreesboro to be near their daughter following the birth of their grandson, and Jane passed away in 1997 after a long illness.

Stan met and married Shirley Carter of Murfreesboro, TN, and continued taking care of his grandson. The couple spent 23 years together, traveling to places both familiar and unfamiliar, as well as visiting members of their extended families.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Solamillo; son, Stanley Charles Solamillo; daughter Elizabeth White; stepdaughters, Becky Craddock, Kathy Hesh, and Brenda Camaratta; grandson, Alexander McCaskill, IV; sisters, Louise Abihai of Lahaina, HI and Deloris Dugger of Wichita, KS; as well as numerous members from two large and extended families.

Visitation with the Solamillo family will be Friday, March 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 PM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

