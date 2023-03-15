OBITUARY: Clyde Franklin Murphy

Clyde Franklin Murphy, age 82, of the Fellowship Community of Rutherford County, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday evening, March 11, 2023, at Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living Facility in Murfreesboro.

A native of Rutherford County, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret F. “Peggy” Murphy, daughter and son-in-law, Janice and George Puckett, son, Melvin Richards, parents, Sam Bell Murphy and Evielee Hunter Murphy, sister, Mary Ann King Comer, and brother, Bobby Murphy.

Mr. Murphy is survived by daughter-in-law, Janet Richards; four grandchildren, Peggy Maples and her husband Greg, April Richards, Adam Richards, and Thurman Puckett; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Murphy will be at 11:00 O’clock Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Tennessee with Brothers Perry Taylor and Thomas Russell officiating. Friends are cordially invited to visit two hours prior to the service from 9:00 O’clock until 11:00 O’clock also at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Ralph Comer, Timothy Murphy, Terry Murphy, Jeremy Reed, Greg Maples, and David Thomerson serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Murphy was a member of the Jefferson Pike Church of Christ and a 1958 graduate of Smyrna High School.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a tree fund to plant sustainable trees at his beloved Murphy farm on Lamar Road. Donations of the trees may be sent to Peggy Maples, 5560 Elam Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37127-6517.

