Tracey Lynn Jordan Carsto, born October 8, 1964, honored daughter and sister, loving wife, and devoted aunt lost her battle with brain cancer on October 20, 2021.

Tracey was born and raised in Murfreesboro, TN and except for living in Plano, TX from December 2013 to September 2020, lived her whole life in the city she loved. Tracey was a graduate of Riverdale High School, class of 1982, and attended MTSU.

Tracey is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joseph Carsto, her father, Thomas Jordan, and mother Gretchen Jordan of Murfreesboro, her brother Thomas Jordan II and Sister-in-law Sarah Jordan, along with nephew Sean Jordan, and niece Sami Jordan of Chestertown, NY.

Tracey was the type of person that could do anything she set her mind to. She was able to teach anyone willing to learn. From crocheting to jewelry making, to knitting, to quilting… everything was made with TLC by TLC. Tracey was a friend to all and a stranger to none.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, or to St. Judes.

