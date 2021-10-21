Ronda Jean Leedy, age 61 of Smyrna, TN passed away on October 19, 2021.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Loyd R. Morris and Lenora Wright Morris. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Poteete.

Mrs. Leedy is survived by her children, Jack Gambill and Jennifer Lafever; grandchildren, David, Kelsi, Andrew, Mark, and Anthony Gambill, Christopher and Jack Victory, and Danielle, Nickolas, Preston, and Leah Lafever; great-granddaughter arriving in December, Lily Beth Bishop; and siblings, Ricky Morris, Sherill Ragland, Loretta Endicot, and Michael Morris.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

