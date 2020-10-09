Timothy Ray Thomas, age 60 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a native of Oneida, TN, and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mitchel and Arnie Slaven and Tolbert and Mabel Thomas, and a great-nephew, Skylar Thomas Layne.

Tim is survived by his wife, Lisa Johnson Thomas; son, Jonathan Thomas of Hattiesburg, MS; daughter, Alyssa Thomas Brown and her husband Taylor of Murfreesboro, TN; grandson, Derek Brown of Murfreesboro, TN; parents, Gayson and Marie Slaven Thomas; sisters, Patty Bayatt and her husband Ralph, Fannie Burke and her husband Dale all of Oneida, TN; dear friends, Charlie Koger, Donnie Tyree, Robert Raines, Tommy Hewitt, George Thuesen, Dave Stutsman, David Ballard, Tony Dolan, and many others too numerous to name. Tim is also survived by his faithful canine companion Luke.

Visitation will be held Saturday; from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM. Donnie Tyree will officiate. Another visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Four Oaks of Oneida Funeral Home in Oneida, TN. Charlie Koger and Jeff Boyatt will officiate. Burial will follow in Grave Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Tim was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Grave Hill Baptist Church since 1974, and was a Respiratory Therapist with St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

