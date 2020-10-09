Catherine “Cat” Mitchell (age 66) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Cat was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Morine and Gray Gabel.

Cat is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Dan Mitchell; two sons, Brian Mitchell (Heather) and Eric Mitchell (Ashley); grandson, David Mitchell, and granddaughter, Molly Mitchell. She is also survived by her brother Rick Gabel and two sisters Lynn Warren and Beth Strickland as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cat spent many years proudly working as a lunch lady at Oakland High School, with a determination that no child would go hungry. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. Cat enjoyed spending time with her husband, riding their Harley, enjoying music and visiting with their many friends. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed spending time in nature tending to her plants and flowers.

The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2pm – 5pm followed by the funeral service at 5pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

