The LaVergne Wolverines hosted their third straight home game this week as they faced off against Wilson Central. The Wolverines are 4-2 on the season and last week they held on for a win against Overton.

Wilson Central got the ball to start the game. They managed to march down and get a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Wilson Central tried a pooch kick, but the Wolverines were ready for it. They got excellent starting field position and took advantage by scoring a touchdown and knotting things up at 7.

At the start of the second quarter, Wilson Central added a touchdown to regain the lead at 14-7. Wilson Central added another second quarter touchdown later on to increase their lead. However, they were unsuccessful on the PAT making it 20-7.

In what felt like the blink of an eye, Wilson Central added another touchdown with about 3 minutes remaining in the first half. It was 27-7 at that point. That was the score at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, LaVergne got the ball and scored a touchdown to inch closer making it 27-14. Wilson Central responded with a touchdown of their own, and a successful two-point conversion to increase their lead to 35-14.

Both teams traded touchdowns before the end of the third quarter, making it 42-21 entering the final quarter of play.

In the fourth, LaVergne scored and cut the lead to 42-28. LaVergne needed a stop to have any chance at pulling off the comeback, but unfortunately, they wouldn’t get it. Wilson Central would score again to make it 49-28.

LaVergne scored again in a hope that maybe they could still pull off the comeback. However, Wilson Central responded with a touchdown of their own to make it 55-35.

The Wolverines showed fight though as they scored another touchdown to make it 55-42 with just under two minutes remaining.

The Wolverines fought hard, but in the end their home winning streak was halted tonight. They fell to Wilson Central ending their two-game home winning streak and putting them at 4-3 on the season.

