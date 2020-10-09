Benjamin S. Ezell, age 47 of Murfreesboro passed away October 8, 2020. He was a born in Nashville and had attended the Methodist Church. Mr. Ezell had attended University of Tennessee, and a graduate of MTSU.

Mr. Ezell is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lisa Moore Ezell; children, Kiley Ezell, and Brannon Ezell; father, Jerry Ezell of Murfreesboro; mother, Patricia Weaver Ezell of Franklin; brother, Jason Ezell and wife Sarah of Franklin; nephew, Carter Ezell; father in law, and mother in law; Frank and Dorothy Moore.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be to Deer Run Camps & Retreats, www.deerrun.camp

A memorial gathering will be 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com