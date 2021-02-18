Susan Patricia Hackney Dillon, age 65, passed away February 15, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was a native of Perry, GA and a resident of Rutherford County.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Alonzo Hackney and Betty Jean King Hackney; and sister, Joan Marie White. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Joseph Dillon, Sr.; children, Clarence (Jennifer) Joseph Dillon, Jr., Benjamin (Cassandra) Dillon, Stephanie K. McConnell; siblings, John Harold Hackney, Elaine Hackney Foster, Deborah Faith Bennett; and grandchildren, Ayden Benjamin Dillon and Landon Lawrence Dillon.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation