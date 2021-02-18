Major Smiles held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 2632 St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro.
As you step through the doors at Major Smiles, you’re greeted as a friend and treated like family! Dr. Charles F. Major Jr. and his team offer a welcoming and supportive atmosphere, making your dental experience pleasant. They want you to feel at ease in our hands and to know we care about you, personally.
Major Smiles
2632 St. Andrews Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-396-3227
