Steven Ross Anderson, age 59, of LaVergne, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Robert Mullins will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Moore Anderson; daughter, Lindzee Anderson; sons, Matthew Haywood, Sam Haywood and his wife Lorie, and Chris Faulkner and his wife Liz; grandchildren, Miranda Haywood, Wyatt Haywood, Lacy Faulkner, Tyler Myers, and Logan Myers; parents, Bill and Barbara Russell Anderson; brothers, Keith Anderson and his wife Maria, Mickey Anderson and his wife Dianne, Barry Anderson and his wife Tracey; along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends at the U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Maintenance Department in Nashville, Tennessee.

Steve was a native of Nashville, TN, and was a long-time resident of LaVergne. He was employed as a Machinist at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco for 21 years. Steve enjoyed working in his garden, boating, working in his yard, and listening to classic country music and rock-n-roll. He loved being around his family.

Brian Anderson, Jeramey Anderson, Matt King, Jordan Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Chris Anderson, Sam Haywood, and Chris Faulkner will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to service time at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

