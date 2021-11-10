Clifton Cain, Sr, age 81, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 in Smyrna, Tennessee surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Frances Cain; children, Angie Baxley (Roland), Cliff Cain, Jr (Kerry Whalen), and Michelle Thomas (Terry); grandchildren, Michaela Cain, Victoria Cain, Kristen Bradshaw (Marion), Lauren Olberding (Jeff), and Victor Ricalday; great-grandchildren, Abigail Ricalday, Audri Bradshaw, Scarlett Bradshaw, and Isabella Olberding; sister, Glynda Ann Wilson (Ted); and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stewart Cain; mother, Mattie Drummond and her husband Pete Drummond; and brother, Jimmy Cain.

Mr. Cain was a retired mechanical engineer. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, duck hunting, and spending time with his family but most of all he enjoyed spending time with the love of his life Mrs. Martha. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 12, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, Tennessee from 9:00-11:00 AM with funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Eupora City Cemetery in Mississippi.

www.woodfinchapel.com