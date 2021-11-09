2 The Titans Could Have Their 200th Franchise Win On Sunday

The Tennessee Titans return home to host the New Orleans Saints for a Sunday noon game. If they win, it will be the 200th victory since the franchise switched from the old namesake in 1998. The Titans are looking to extend their win streak to six games, which would be the first time they’ve had such a streak since 2008 when they started the season 10-0. But if they have told the NFL anything in the last few weeks, it’s to not doubt their will to win.

The Saints are the Titans’ extra opponent under the NFL’s new 17-game schedule format, where every NFL team plays one additional inter-conference game based upon the divisional standings of the year prior. The Titans and Saints are meeting based on each club’s first-place finish in their respective divisions in 2020. Currently, the Titans lead the AFC South with a record of 7-2, while the Saints are second in the NFC South with a record of 5-3. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Saints fans come in swarms similar to what we saw from Bills Mafia.

If you are going to the game on Sunday, keep in mind the Titans are hosting a jacket drive and will have donation stations for your lightly worn outerwear at multiple points around Nissan Stadium. The clothing will be donated to local homeless and domestic violence shelters.