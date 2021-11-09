Tuesday, November 9th – Update
1College Basketball Season Kicks off Today
Today is a special day for those who love College Basketball because for the first time in two years, the sport will have a normal opening day. The 2021-22 NCAA Basketball Season officially is underway as Division I schools begin play Tuesday afternoon. DII & DIII schools have already started their seasons.
Here are the local collegiate teams’ schedules for their first game of the season:
Vanderbilt MBB (11/10) vs. Alabama State at 7pm
Vanderbilt WBB (11/9) vs. Gardner-Webb at 7pm.
Lipscomb MBB (11/9) vs. Birmingham Southern at 7pm.
Lipscomb WBB (11/9) at Brigham Young at 5pm.
Belmont MBB (11/9) at Ohio at 6pm.
Belmont WBB (11/9) at Chattanooga at 6pm.
It’s not too early to start forming your March Madness predictions- many people have already voiced their opinions on Twitter. I am putting Tennessee somewhere in my final four as my preseason hot take. If you’re feeling confident in yours, be sure to let us know on Facebook!
2The Titans Could Have Their 200th Franchise Win On Sunday
The Tennessee Titans return home to host the New Orleans Saints for a Sunday noon game. If they win, it will be the 200th victory since the franchise switched from the old namesake in 1998. The Titans are looking to extend their win streak to six games, which would be the first time they’ve had such a streak since 2008 when they started the season 10-0. But if they have told the NFL anything in the last few weeks, it’s to not doubt their will to win.
The Saints are the Titans’ extra opponent under the NFL’s new 17-game schedule format, where every NFL team plays one additional inter-conference game based upon the divisional standings of the year prior. The Titans and Saints are meeting based on each club’s first-place finish in their respective divisions in 2020. Currently, the Titans lead the AFC South with a record of 7-2, while the Saints are second in the NFC South with a record of 5-3. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Saints fans come in swarms similar to what we saw from Bills Mafia.
If you are going to the game on Sunday, keep in mind the Titans are hosting a jacket drive and will have donation stations for your lightly worn outerwear at multiple points around Nissan Stadium. The clothing will be donated to local homeless and domestic violence shelters.
3The Predators Return to Bridgestone This Weekend
After six games on the road, the Predators will be coming home to Broadway this weekend. Nashville will host the Arizona Coyotes for a Saturday night game, puck drop being at 7:05. The team remains in the 4th spot in the Central Division as we approach one month into the NHL season, with a record of 6-5-1.
For the month of November, the team will spend much of their time on the road. This week, they face the Dallas Stars at 7:30pm on Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, before heading to St. Louis to take on the Blues on Thursday night at 7pm.
Be sure to take advantage of the few games the Preds are home. It is also important to note that Bridgestone Arena has changed their Covid-19 mandate policies to be less restrictive than earlier this season. As per a press release from the organization on 11/3,
“Effective Nov. 13, guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games. The change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols that differ from the protocols being announced today…All policies and procedures remain subject to change and masks remain strongly recommended for those attending a game or event at Bridgestone Arena.”