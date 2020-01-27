Shirley A. Matthews, age 70 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Perry and Mattie Warrick Tucker. She was a graduate of Smyrna High School and retired from the accounting department at State Farm after 43 years of service.

Survivors include her children, John Puckett and wife Angela of Murfreesboro, Susan Matthews and Matt Matthews, both of Shelbyville; former husband, Neal Puckett; grandchildren, Erica Bowman, Jonathan Puckett, Amanda Puckett Morgan, Darian Smith, Sydney Matthews, and Amy Matthews; great grandchildren, Isiah and Zachariah Bowman and Andrew Morgan; brother, Donnie Tucker and wife Faye of Smyrna.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial following in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.