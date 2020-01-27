Suspect Steals Trailer From Smyrna Pawn Shop

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in the theft of a trailer.

On January 20, 2020, at approximately 4:38 p.m., the vehicle pictured below stole a trailer from behind Smyrna Pawn and Gun, located on Front Street in Smyrna. The vehicle appears to be a dark blue or black, older-model Chevy pickup truck. The trailer is a black, 18 foot car hauler.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432

