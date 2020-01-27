Mary E. White, age 94, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A native of Liberty, TN, she was the daughter of the late dutch and Velma Lee Neal Henley. She was also preceded by her husband Otis William White; son, William Paul Gambrell; one sister; and four brothers.

A graveside service will be Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Vanatta Cemetery in Alexandria, TN. Brother Dean Sisk will officiate.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Seals and her husband Carl of LaVergne, TN and Shirley Morgan of Old Hickory, TN; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. White was a member of River of Life Church in Smyrna.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.