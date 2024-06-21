OBITUARY: Sara Brantly Turner

Sara Brantly Turner, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2024 at her daughters home.

Sara was born on June 24, 1931 in Wilson Co., in the Milton community, where she lived most of her life. She was born in the house her grandfather built in the 1880’s, which is where she resided up until only a couple of months ago.

She retired after 34 years of teaching first grade at Lascassas School, the same school she graduated high school from. After teaching she did volunteer work at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for 20 years. She loved volunteering and made several sweet friends there. Sara was a life long member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Milton, the church her great-grandfather helped lay the foundation to in 1816. She played the piano there for many years.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Clellie Davenport Brantly; her husband Ira Turner; son Danny Turner; son-in-law Dale Davenport; and brother, Sam (Carolyn) Brantly.

She is survived by daughter, Teresa Davenport; grandchildren, Shane (Shawna) Davenport, Carlye (Bart) Cox; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Dylan Cox, all of Milton; daughter-in-law, Carol Turner of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law Helen Turner Broughton, McDonough, Georgia; and nephew, Sam Brantly, Jr, Murfreesboro. She also leaves behind, many, many beloved friends and students to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 4:30 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Holloway, Dennis Buckley and Brad Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422

