Top Stories From June 20, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 20, 2024.
Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees raised tuition and mandatory fees by 5.39% for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year during its quarterly meeting Tuesday, June 11, at the Miller Education Center. Read more
Soul Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on March 14, 2024, for its location at 2804 South Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more
Metro Nashville has released new renderings of the upcoming Global Mall at the Crossings. Read more
