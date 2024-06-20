Top Stories From June 20, 2024

Here are the top stories for June 20, 2024.

1What is Going On With Buc-ee’s in Murfreesboro?

photo courtesy of Buc-ee\\’s

Good news! Construction plans for the future site of the Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s are moving forward. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Soul Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3MTSU Board of Trustees Approves 5.39% Tuition Increase for New Academic Year

Khalilah Doss, the new vice president of student affairs at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees after her appointment during the board’s quarterly meeting Tuesday, June 11, at the Miller Education Center on the MTSU campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Looking on are University Provost Mark Byrnes, far right, and Alan Thomas, vice president for business finance. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees raised tuition and mandatory fees by 5.39% for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year during its quarterly meeting Tuesday, June 11, at the Miller Education Center. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: Soul Murfreesboro

Soul Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Soul Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on March 14, 2024, for its location at 2804 South Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more

5Photos: Metro Nashville Release Master Plan for Global Mall at the Crossings

Photo: Metro Nashville

Metro Nashville has released new renderings of the upcoming Global Mall at the Crossings. Read more

