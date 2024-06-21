OBITUARY: Mary Jane Gannon

Mary Jane Gannon, age 88, passed away on June 19, 2024 at Stones River Manor.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Kingwood Church of Christ. Jane was Valedictorian of the class of 1956 at Christiana High School. She worked at Murfreesboro Bank and Trust and Rutherford County Circuit Court.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, William Arthur and Sarah Travis Richardson; husband, SR Gannon in 2000; son, Samuel Ricky Gannon in 2020; and siblings, James Lewis Richardson, Howard Ray Richardson, Samuel Wile Richardson, John Paul Richardson.

She is survived by siblings, Daphne Jean (Sterling) Yearwood, Margie (Jimmy) Jordan and William Hoyte Richardson; sister-in-law, Dorothy C. Richardson; and daughter-in-law, Janeita Ann Gannon.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Stones River Manor and Gentiva Hospice for their care of Jane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingwood Church of Christ, 115 MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email