Sandra S. Patterson, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie, PA on November 13, 1951, daughter of the late Anthony J. Reitz, Jr. and Dolores J. Hammill Reitz of Millcreek, PA.

Ms. Patterson graduated from McDowell High School in Erie, PA.

An avid reader, most days Sandra could be found reading a book. She was very family-oriented and loved family gatherings. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren and spending time on the beach.

Sandra is survived by three children, Stacy Pitman of Murfreesboro, TN, Stephen Stewart of Pittsburgh, PA, and Adam Householder of Fort Worth, TX; two sisters Cindy Reitz of Erie, PA and Anna DePoint (Paul) of Clymer, NY.; three brothers, James Reitz (Charlotte) of Millcreek Twp., PA, Joel Reitz (Patricia) of North Clymer, NY, and Anthony J. Reitz III (Deborah) of Millcreek Twp., PA; and by four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Heidi Reitz.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 5:00 PM.