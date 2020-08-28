Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Thursday morning. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and is expected to bring lots of rain, gusty winds and storms to the middle Tennessee area over the weekend.

Hurricane Laura is considered one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana.

Table of ten strongest continental US #hurricane landfalls on record (since 1851). #Laura ranks with several other landfalling hurricanes in a tie for 5th place. Top 4 by wind are: Labor Day (1935), Camille (1969), Andrew (1992) and Michael (2018). pic.twitter.com/PbGF4tWzqG — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 27, 2020

What This Means for Middle Tennessee

from National Weather Service

