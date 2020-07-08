Sally Walls, age 73, of Smyrna, TN, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. A native of Smyrna, she was the daughter of the late David Ellis and Clara Sue Jones Brittain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Major James F. Walls; sons, Jim and Lonnie Walls; and brothers, James David Brittain and Paul “Red” Brittain.

She is survived by her children, Brooks (Jackie) Walls, Joseph Walls, George Walls, Polly Walls Balakhani, and Stephen Walls; sister, Betty Brittain; brothers, William Seth “Pee Wee” and Penny Brittain and Charles Edward (Sue) Brittain; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Sally graduated MTSU in 1979 and was hired as a patrol officer with Smyrna Police Department in 1980. She worked her way through the ranks, retiring as Assistant Chief. She was the first female to serve in that capacity in the state of Tennessee. After her retirement from Smyrna Police Department, Sally was elected as Police and Fire Commissioner and continued to be an advocate for public safety, serving as a champion for specialized training and education. Her leadership and service will be felt in our community for generations to come.

The Smyrna Fire Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers. Memorials can be made to the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.