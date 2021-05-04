Robert Winston Wrenn

Robert Winston Wrenn, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on May 2, 2021. He was born in Columbia, TN to the late Robert Cook Wrenn and Virginia Dark Wrenn. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Carol Wrenn, and son, Christopher Wayne Wrenn.

Mr. Wrenn served for many years as an educator. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and preached for many congregations in the area. He was a loving man and was loved by many.

Mr. Wrenn is survived by his wife, Charlotte Bryant Wrenn; sons, Andy Wrenn and wife Jennifer and Mike Wrenn and wife Susan; grandchildren, Madelyn Grace Roberts, Amy Frances Wrenn, Emily Claire Wrenn, and Alex Roberts; special niece, Kelly Michelle Bryant; siblings, Charles Wrenn and Rhoda Flatt; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Wrenn’s memory to Caris Hospice of Murfreesboro.


