Richard Dean White, age 66, passed away April 29, 2021. He was born in Gallatin and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked with Sentry Steel Service as a Crane Operator.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William White and Ora Heggie White; wife, Barbara Jean White; brother, Ray White; sisters, Faye Perry, Carolyn Riley, Ann Troxler. He is survived by his brother, William White; sister, Deborah Ramey; and step-grandson, Jason Clark.

Memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com