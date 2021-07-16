Richard W. Aley – Age 70 of LaVergne, TN. July 13, 2021. Richard was a man who was strong in Faith, his love for the Lord, his family, and friends. He brought many to Christ through serving on mission trips, visitation, as a Sunday school teacher, and countless other Church leadership positions. He was loved by so many and his legacy will live on for years to come.

Survived by wife, Sandra Moore Aley; daughters, Leslie Aley and Lynne Aley (Jake) Davis; grandchildren, Annika Everett and Mallory Smith, Ava and Brody Davis; brothers, Ronny Adelmann and Rudy Adelmann.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (visitation 1-3:00 p.m.) at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37215 by Larry Thrailkill. Honorary Pallbearers: Alan Bartlett, Mike Hammond, Gerald Richmond, Jake Davis, Jim Hall, Ronny Adelmann, Rudy Adelmann, Don King, Kenneth Moore, Bill Mingle and Glenn Killom.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Baptist Missions Board.