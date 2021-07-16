Richard W. Aley

Richard W. Aley – Age 70 of LaVergne, TN. July 13, 2021. Richard was a man who was strong in Faith, his love for the Lord, his family, and friends. He brought many to Christ through serving on mission trips, visitation, as a Sunday school teacher, and countless other Church leadership positions. He was loved by so many and his legacy will live on for years to come.

Survived by wife, Sandra Moore Aley; daughters, Leslie Aley and Lynne Aley (Jake) Davis; grandchildren, Annika Everett and Mallory Smith, Ava and Brody Davis; brothers, Ronny Adelmann and Rudy Adelmann.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (visitation 1-3:00 p.m.) at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37215 by Larry Thrailkill. Honorary Pallbearers: Alan Bartlett, Mike Hammond, Gerald Richmond, Jake Davis, Jim Hall, Ronny Adelmann, Rudy Adelmann, Don King, Kenneth Moore, Bill Mingle and Glenn Killom.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Baptist Missions Board.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here