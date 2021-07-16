Trisha Marie Frank, age 35, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her home in Madison, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Donna Marie Glover.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Frank; children, Alexis Johnston, Mya Frank, Scott Frank, Jr.; father, Tom Glover; brothers, Trever Glover and his wife Michelle, Troy Glover; sister, Rachel Gleaves and her husband Jason; and several other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Graveside service will be held at Mapleview Cemetery at 2:00 PM.