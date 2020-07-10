Mr. Richard Benton Clark of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 on his 76th birthday. He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Frank and Mary Lou Douglas Clark. Richard was a member of the Church of Christ.

Richard is survived by his siblings, Sissy Adcock of Smyrna, TN, Wilma Powers and her husband Thomas of Rockvale, TN, Stanley Clark of Smyrna, Sara Joslyn of Smyrna, and Lois M. Adcock of Silver Creek, GA; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Bahou; brother, Raymond Clark; and nephews, Emil Bahou and Bubba Blanton.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at Fosterville Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Adcock will officiate.

