Richard Alan Simmons, age 59, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his home in Lavergne, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Simmons; mother, Dorothy Geyer and her husband Jim; and mother of his children, Susan Ifland.

He is survived by his children, Jason Forbes, Michael Simmons, Sarah Simmons; sisters, Donna Green (Bob), Loretta Grist, Nadene Patellaro (Andy), Connie Turner (Gerald); brothers, Jimmy Geyer, Ronald Simmons, Jr; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held with the family at a later date.

