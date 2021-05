Charles Edward Lambert, Jr., age 55 of LaVergne, TN passed away on May 4, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Potts Lambert; brother, Glen Lambert; and sister, Mary “Bonnie” Henderson.

Mr. Lambert is survived by his father, Charles Edward Lambert, Sr.; children, Kristin (Chris) Hamelin and Justin Charles Lambert; grandchildren, Sierra Elizabeth Hamelin, River Elizabeth Hamelin, and Sophia Ruth Lambert; ex-wife, Michelle Lambert; nephews, Steve (Shay) Henderson, Jeremy (Hope) Henderson, Glen (Jamie) Lambert, II , and Cody (Rachel) Lambert; sister, Tabatha Lambert; and great-nieces and nephews, Rayna Nicole Lambert, Glen Lambert, III, Bristol Lambert, Crew Lambert, Lahna Lambert, Jayce Lambert, Leliana Lambert, Stella Henderson, Matthew Henderson, Allayna Henderson, Alyssa Henderson, Elliott Henderson, Emmitt Henderson, Emerick Henderson, Brayden, and Kadence.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 6th, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM.