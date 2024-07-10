OBITUARY: Randolph Michael Frazier

Randolph Michael Frazier, age 61 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024.

He was born on January 15, 1963 in Jacksonville, FL.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Frazier; brothers, Billy Frazier; and Anthony Frazier.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Maribel Bayone Frazier; sons, Tony Frazier; Adam Frazier; Nick Frazier; Randy Frazier; Ryan Frazier; brothers, Reggie (Virginia) Frazier; Doug (Patsy) Frazier; Scott (Terri) Frazier; sisters, Cindy (Matt) Brewer; Sheryl Frazier; and granddaughter, Madison Frazier.

Randy loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 12 pm – 4 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email