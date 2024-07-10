OBITUARY: Tammie Renee Mencer

Tammie Renee Mencer, age 60, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna.

Tammie is survived by her daughters, Ashley Martin and her husband Christopher and Shantel Russell; son, Harry Joseph Russell; several grandchildren; siblings, Cathy Short, David Glass and Marvin Glass and his wife Wanda; and her fur baby, Yoda.

She was preceded in death by siblings, James Glass and Ruby Glass.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

